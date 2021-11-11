Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $185.13 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $185.13 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00131670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.65 or 0.00475027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00017097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00075424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,111,154 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.