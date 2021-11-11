Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EQC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

