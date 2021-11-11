Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $9,875,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $8,317,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $84,703,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $93,375,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $32,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

