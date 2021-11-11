Walleye Capital LLC Sells 33,600 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth $180,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth $331,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $48.82 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.