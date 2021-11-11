Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 75,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 216,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 208,913 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 168,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 94,925 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEN opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

