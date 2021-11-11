Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,113,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

SITE stock opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.84 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average is $190.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,413 shares of company stock worth $13,477,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

