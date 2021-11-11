Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 87,222 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $445.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

