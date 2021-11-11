Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 32,310 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,334,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,115,222 shares of company stock worth $27,901,810.

PLBY stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

