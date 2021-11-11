Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 28,889 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.42. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

