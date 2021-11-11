WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WalkMe updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WalkMe stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

