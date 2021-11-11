Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 1-Year High at $149.80

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.80 and last traded at $147.81, with a volume of 145926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $21,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at $15,293,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $12,328,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

