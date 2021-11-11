Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 437.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD stock opened at $147.79 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $149.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.