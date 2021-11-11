Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $317.26 million and $10.32 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $16.70 or 0.00025789 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00054864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00226875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00092324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

