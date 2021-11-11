Vortex Defi Hits Market Cap of $62,932.85 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $62,932.85 and $2,131.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

