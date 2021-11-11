VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Releases Earnings Results

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 90.74% and a negative net margin of 35,776.27%.

Shares of VNRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,469. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of VolitionRx worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

