Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,940,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $91,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

