Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Trading Down 45%

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) shares dropped 45% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 6,714 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 2,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

About Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Vivic Corp. engages in the tourism business. It also involves in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and application of new energy saving technologies. The company was founded on February 16, 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

