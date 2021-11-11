Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Shares of VTRU opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vitru by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vitru during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitru during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

