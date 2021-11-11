Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
Shares of VTRU opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vitru by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vitru during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitru during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
