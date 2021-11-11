Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VIRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

