VINchain Hits Market Cap of $4.63 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $383,001.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00054864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00226875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00092324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

