Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 1,480,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,478. Village Farms International has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.75 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Farms International stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Village Farms International worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.