Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VKTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $485.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.66.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
