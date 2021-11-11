Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VKTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $485.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

