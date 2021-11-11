ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

VRAY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ViewRay by 0.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ViewRay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.