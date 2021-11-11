Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (CVE:VIT)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

