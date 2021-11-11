Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viad in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.45% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Viad stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26. Viad has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

