Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.91. Veru shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 7,249 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $717.09 million, a PE ratio of -932.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veru by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 801,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

