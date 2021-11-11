Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Decreased by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $135,844,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 666,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.63.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.15. 11,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,014. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.