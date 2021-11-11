Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Vertex updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VERX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 2,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,931. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 1,697.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Vertex worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

