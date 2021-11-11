Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 193,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 463.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100,284 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 201,029 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 337.2% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.