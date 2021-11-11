Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,730 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $96,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

