Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE LPX opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

