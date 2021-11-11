Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

