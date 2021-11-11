Veracity Capital LLC Buys 449 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $138,457,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,393,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

