Veracity Capital LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 143.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 458,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $337.98 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.71 and its 200-day moving average is $367.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.