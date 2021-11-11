Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NYSE VNTR opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

