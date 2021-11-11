Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $181,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 94,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 299.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $313.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

