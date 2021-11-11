Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Vectrus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$5.070 EPS.

Shares of Vectrus stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.35. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

VEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

