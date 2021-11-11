Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Up 3.2%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.33 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.33 ($0.57). Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

The company has a market cap of £19.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Vector Capital’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

