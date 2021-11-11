Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38,891 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $232.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.14 and a 12-month high of $247.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

