Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 14.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $535,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $317.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $235.10 and a 12 month high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

