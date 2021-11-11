Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.72% of Sientra worth $21,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sientra by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 441.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 203.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $307.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.