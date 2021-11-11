Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 310.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after buying an additional 1,231,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.55.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

