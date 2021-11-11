Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,166,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.99% of Meta Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 139.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 557,324 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMAT opened at 4.78 on Thursday. Meta Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.51 and a 12 month high of 21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.00.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

