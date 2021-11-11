Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 13,146 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $102.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. Equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

