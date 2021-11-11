Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.50% of Unifi worth $24,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unifi by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 39.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of UFI opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.