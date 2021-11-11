Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.58. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

