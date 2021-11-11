Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $25,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nautilus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nautilus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

NYSE NLS opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.