Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 3.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.62. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,831. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.32.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.