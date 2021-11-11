Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.43. 16,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,170. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $167.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

