Van Elle (LON:VANL) Shares Down 0.2%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.63). Approximately 5,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 62,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.63).

The firm has a market cap of £50.13 million and a P/E ratio of -36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.72.

In related news, insider Frank Nelson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($24,562.32).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

